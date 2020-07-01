Lloyds TSB Bank plc
Approved Person Regime inadequate says report
The Approved Persons Regime (APR) has been described as not fit for purpose in a Treasury Committee report.
TSB Bank signs protection deal with L&G
TSB Bank has launched a partnership with Legal & General (L&G) to offer protection insurance to its customers from the beginning of July 2014.
Lloyds plans to float TSB in June
Lloyds Banking Group has outlined plans to float around a quarter of TSB this summer in its quarterly management statement.
Welsh IFA to carry Olympic Torch
An independent financial adviser in Wales has been chosen to carry the Olympic Torch through his village as it tours the United Kingdom ahead of the 2012 Games.