Does your client really know you?
Dementia is a growing problem in the UK. Margaret Kirby explains why advisers and insurers should pay closer attention to the Mental Capacity Act.

Age concerns

With the EU Gender Directive now UK law and more changes anticipated, Nick Starling explores the potential impact of anti-age discrimination legislation on health and protection insurance.

Planet Insurance

UK and EU deliberations on extending anti-discrimination law to goods and services are still rumbling on and lobby groups continue to press for resolution of "unfinished business".