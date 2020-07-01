legislation
MPs launch plan to support 1m disabled people into work
An investigation by MPs and peers is offering the government a plan to support a million disabled people into work.
Does your client really know you?
Dementia is a growing problem in the UK. Margaret Kirby explains why advisers and insurers should pay closer attention to the Mental Capacity Act.
Jelf Employee Benefits launches new hub
Jelf Employee Benefits has launched a new employee benefits hub, Personify, in partnership with SBC Systems UK.
Regulation has mixed impact on life insurers - Fitch
Auto-enrolment will be a positive for life insurers but the FSA break-up will likely stifle business, an actuarial consultant has said.
Another Bill, but don't wait until this one turns red
With the Law Commission's reform of insurance contract law almost complete - is the industry ready for change? Will the new law reflect the current industry practice and last another 100 years, asks Gill Salton?
Age concerns
With the EU Gender Directive now UK law and more changes anticipated, Nick Starling explores the potential impact of anti-age discrimination legislation on health and protection insurance.
Planet Insurance
UK and EU deliberations on extending anti-discrimination law to goods and services are still rumbling on and lobby groups continue to press for resolution of "unfinished business".