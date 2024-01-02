Joshua Sargent

CLARK UK acquires That's Life Group

Technology

CLARK UK acquires That's Life Group

To deliver northern ambitions

clock 02 January 2024 • 2 min read
CLARK UK partners with Square Health

Individual Protection

CLARK UK partners with Square Health

On value-added services

clock 13 October 2023 • 1 min read
Matt Edwards steps down as CLARK UK chief executive

Technology

Matt Edwards steps down as CLARK UK chief executive

Joshua Sargent named new CEO

clock 31 August 2023 • 2 min read