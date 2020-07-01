internet
People 'living online' are 'risking' mental health, say addiction experts
One in three has an internet-based addiction
Internet more essential than protection to consumers
Eight out of ten Britons consider broadband essential, compared to just under four in ten (39%) who consider protection to be essential, a survey has found.
ActiveQuote declared 'fastest growing company' in Cardiff
The health insurance and protection comparison site ActiveQuote has been declared the 6th fastest growing company in Wales, and fastest in Cardiff.
Wikiproject Medicine partnership aims for greater reliability on Wikipedia
Healthcare research network The Cochrane Collaboration has begun a partnership with Wikiproject Medicine, to improve the reliability and accessibility of Wikipedia medical information online.
Music supremo targets broker hit with social media offering
The man who signed rock band The Killers is now hoping to crack the insurance market with a new social media-based release for brokers.
Friends, family and internet advice top IFAs - report
IFAs fall behind friends, family and the internet as the main source of financial advice while young people are especially disconnected from the advice process, new research has revealed.
Partnership launches new one-stop care funding consumer web site
Partnership has launched a consumer website offering details on all aspects of long term care (LTC) funding, from local authority assessments through to charity helplines.
Bupa wins plain English award
Private medical insurer Bupa has won the Plain English Campaign's web award for online clarity for its website, bupa.co.uk.
BIBA launches 'BIBA TV' on YouTube
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has launched on YouTube.
Google to help advisers build online presence
Google, the search engine giant, is to launch free training and support for IFAs to help them take advantage of online business opportunities.
IFAs should compete on more than price - Aegon
Aegon has begun a campaign to highlight the importance of the adviser market in the face of stiff competition from internet sales.
ALC unveils global medical agreement; ALC World
ALC Health has launched a partnership with HTH Worldwide providing access for its members to doctors and hospitals in 180 countries.
PruProtect revamps website
Pruprotect has unveiled a new website to coincide with the launch of its Essentials plan.
Technically speaking
Jill Davies takes a look at the integral part information technology is playing in helping to advance the health cash plan market for providers, intermediaries and customers…