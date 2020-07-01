interim results

Bupa results: Revenues up, profit down

Bupa UK has reported that its revenues increased in the first half of 2015, with UK revenue growing 3% to £1,375m, however underlying profit fell 10% to £55.4m, compared to 2014.

Mixed protection results for L&G

Legal and General (L&G) saw their UK protection gross premiums grow 4% (£31m) while UK protection new business annual premiums declined by 3% (£4m) in the first half (H1) of 2015 compared to H1 2014.

AXA sees healthcare revenue rise 7%

AXA UK and Ireland has seen its revenue from healthcare rise by 7%, ahead of overall revenues across general insurance and healthcare which rose 5% to £2.1bn.

Solid first quarter for growing Ageas

Ageas UK's first quarter 2012 results show protection sales' gross written premiums up 71.2% to £15.0m and new annual premiums up 34.3% to £9m compared with the same period last year.

L&G preparing for RDR hit on advisory sales

Legal & General (L&G) is anticipating a drop-off in sales through financial advisers over the coming months and into early 2013 as firms concentrate on developing their business models for Retail Distribution Review (RDR) implementation.