interim results
Zurich drops £5.6bn RSA Group bid
Zurich has withdrawn its £5.6bn bid for rival firm RSA group after suffering losses in its general insurance business.
IRESS' revenue up while profits fall
IRESS has seen it operating revenue in the UK increase by 4.1%, to £28.9m, while profits excluding Enterprise Lending were down 1.7% to £6.5m.
Royal London protection business up 43%
Royal London saw its protection intermediary new business volumes increase by 43% to £231m, the insurer's half year results have revealed.
Bupa results: Revenues up, profit down
Bupa UK has reported that its revenues increased in the first half of 2015, with UK revenue growing 3% to £1,375m, however underlying profit fell 10% to £55.4m, compared to 2014.
Mixed protection results for L&G
Legal and General (L&G) saw their UK protection gross premiums grow 4% (£31m) while UK protection new business annual premiums declined by 3% (£4m) in the first half (H1) of 2015 compared to H1 2014.
AXA sees healthcare revenue rise 7%
AXA UK and Ireland has seen its revenue from healthcare rise by 7%, ahead of overall revenues across general insurance and healthcare which rose 5% to £2.1bn.
LV= sees protection sales rise by 50%
LV= has seen its protection sales increase by 50% in the first six months of 2015 with £144m of sales.
LV= protection business leaps 36% in Q1
LV='s protection business grew by £25m in the first quarter of 2015, an increase of 36% on the same period in 2014.
Vitality has 'best ever' quarter
Vitality has declared the fourth quarter of 2014 their best ever three month period with £15m of new business.
Ageas reports loss as premium income rises
Ageas UK has reported a loss of £4.6m for the first quarter of 2014 compared to profit of £19.4m for the same period last year.
LV= life and pensions sales down 14% year on year
LV= has seen a drop in life and pensions sales of 14% for the first half 2013 compared to last year.
Resolution brings end to acquisitions and abandons Friends Life split
Resolution has confirmed it will make no more acquisitions and abandoned plans to split the Friends Life business after revealing a 58% fall in profits.
Solid first quarter for growing Ageas
Ageas UK's first quarter 2012 results show protection sales' gross written premiums up 71.2% to £15.0m and new annual premiums up 34.3% to £9m compared with the same period last year.
Jelf's profit improves while revenue remains stable
Jelf Group has reported a 10% improvement in operating profit in the six months ended March 2012 to £1.6m, up from £1.5m in the same period of 2011.
L&G preparing for RDR hit on advisory sales
Legal & General (L&G) is anticipating a drop-off in sales through financial advisers over the coming months and into early 2013 as firms concentrate on developing their business models for Retail Distribution Review (RDR) implementation.
Friends Life suffers group risk sales slump
Group protection business at Friends Life dropped by more than half in the third quarter of the year while individual business slipped slightly compared to the previous three months.
Swiss Re reports 118% rise in net income
Swiss Re has reported a 118% increase in net income in the third quarter.
Bright Grey and Scot Prov restructure kick starts rebound
Bright Grey and Scottish Provident have bucked an 18 month downward trend as new business revenue and applications jumped significantly over the third quarter of the year.
Non-mortgage sales lifts L&G protection business
Legal & General has credited diversification into non mortgage related business for strong individual protection results that boosted its third quarter performance.
Friends Life develops simple protection product
Friends Life has revealed it is developing a simple protection product to target new distribution methods.
Bright Grey and Scot Prov new business slump continues
Bright Grey and Scottish Provident have reported steep falls in new protection business over the first half of the year.
Ageas posts Q1 pre-tax loss despite strong growth
Ageas Protect has seen strong growth protection business in the first quarter of the year but reported a pre-tax loss.
Cirencester sees premium income and membership increase
Cirencester friendly has increased both premium income and membership in the last year.
Bright Grey and Scot Prov rebound in Q4 but annual sales fall 10%
Bright Grey and Scottish Provident have rebounded slightly in the final quarter of 2010 but new business still fell 10% during the year.