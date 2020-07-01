Hong Kong
UK firms employ nearly 5m abroad - Jelf
The number of employees working for UK parent companies abroad have increased 13% analysis of the most recent ONS figures by Jelf International has revealed.
Majority of expats experience better quality of life- Now Health
The majority of expats enjoy a better quality of life, with 17.5% having a very much better quality of life, a survey by Now Health International has found.
Bupa launches IPMI with Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank and Bupa, the largest health insurer in Hong Kong, have announced the launch of a range of insurance products and services for the bank's customers including a wellness-themed credit card.
Quarter of expats say 'they don't need' IPMI
A quarter of expats believe they don't need international private medical insurance (IPMI), a survey has found.
Around the world: SE Asian DIY buyers
In Asia's ASEAN region, life insurers are looking for ways to reach budget-conscious ‘do-it-yourselfers' of all generations. Peter Tan examines one company's successful cultivation strategy.
Around the world: Hong Kong CI
Critical illness products are continually evolving worldwide. With this in mind, Greg Becker checks out some interesting developments in Hong Kong.
IPMI - Unlocking the PMI promise
The global nature of international PMI means providers have to be on top of their game and get the claims process right first time, every time. Tim Mutton delves into the detail.
Interview - Jason Sadler
Jason Sadler of Cigna discusses his company's approach to healthcare with Paul Robertson.