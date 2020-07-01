Hong Kong

Bupa launches IPMI with Hang Seng Bank
Bupa launches IPMI with Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank and Bupa, the largest health insurer in Hong Kong, have announced the launch of a range of insurance products and services for the bank's customers including a wellness-themed credit card.

IPMI - Unlocking the PMI promise
IPMI - Unlocking the PMI promise

The global nature of international PMI means providers have to be on top of their game and get the claims process right first time, every time. Tim Mutton delves into the detail.