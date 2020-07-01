Holloway Friendly Society
COVER Excellence Awards 2019: All winners revealed!
Hosted at The Brewery, London
Holloway Friendly launches CPD website for advisers
Kaleidoscope is ‘first of its kind’
Holloway Friendly reveals number of claims not paid
'Leading the way'
Holloway Friendly joins The Right Mortgage & Protection Network
Holloway Friendly's Short Term and Purely Income Protection policies will be available on The Right Mortgage Network from mid-June 2017.
Holloway Friendly provides IP through Synaptic Webline
Holloway Friendly has teamed up with Synaptic Software to provide its income protection policies through their online portal.
Holloway Friendly increases claims paid during 2015
Holloway Friendly paid 96.9% of all income protection claims in 2015, an increase of almost 1% over the 96% paid out in 2014.
Optimal offers Simple Group Life policy
Optimal has launched a a group life policy for small businesses, underwritten in conjunction with Holloway Friendly, supported by a master trust, called Simple Group Life.
Holloway Friendly launches hybrid CI IP policy
Holloway Friendly has launched a critical illness income protection policy that pays out a regular income when someone cannot work due to a specified critical illness.
Holloway Friendly launches breast cancer specific CI app
Holloway Friendly has teamed up with financial services software company IfApps to launch an app for buying illness-specific critical illness (CI) - a breast cancer support policy.
Holloway Friendly launches new group insurance subsidiary
Holloway Friendly has launched a new business insurance subsidiary, Optimal, to provide business protection cover and employee benefits exclusively via intermediaries.
Market view: Will the MMR result in more protection business?
Does the Mortgage Market Review (MMR) and subsequent change in the mortgage market present opportunities for protection advisers?
Holloway Friendly launches support package
Holloway Friendly has launched a 24 hour advice and information service for its income protection policy holders.
Holloway Friendly upgrades IT for faster applications
Holloway Friendly has upgraded its system in an effort to make quotations and applications quicker and easier for advisers.
Holloway Friendly publishes IP claims stats
Holloway Friendly income protection claims statistics have shown 96% of all claims in 2012 were paid out.
Holloway Friendly increases IP claims paid
Holloway Friendly Society paid 96.2% of its income protection claims in 2011, up from the previous twelve months 95.5%.
Holloway launches IP with one day deferred period
Holloway Friendly has launched an enhancement to their Purely IP income protection product - Purely Day One.
Holloway Friendly adds two board members
Holloway Friendly has appointed two new directors to its board taking the total number of people on the board to ten.
Holloway Friendly provides new tools for advisers
Holloway Friendly has launched a new adviser website including a range of tools to aid the application process.
Holloway FS launches IP for mortgage brokers
Holloway Friendly has launched a new Income Protection plan tailored specifically for mortgage advisers to sell.