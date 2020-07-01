Health & Medical & Pharma
Eighty percent of over 30s at risk of heart attack - PHE
Heart conditions are 'second biggest cause of life insurance claims after cancer'
Bupa launches 'lunch break' male health checks
At the cost of £154, 'male health check' is designed to be easily integrated into working day
Medicash reports 5% growth in premium income
Cashplan provider pays out 96.6% of claims for 2017
Emergency Risk: Organ transplantation
Our monthly focus from VitalityLife returns. Underwriting specialist Fergus Bescoby explores organ transplants and the rise in donations
AXA PPP to offer Spoon Guru start-up app to corporate clients
'Game-changing technology' for employee wellness and nutrition
Westfield Health partners with SIV gym for mental health support
Instant access to 'transformational' mental resilience and wellbeing solutions via Healthy Extras scheme
Teladoc acquires Advance Medical
Telehealth platform expanding to offer global health solutions to US employers
MAXIS GBN launches international employee benefits venture
MAXIS Global Wellness aims to help multinational organisations tackle rising healthcare costs with toolkits, regional analysis and local medical services
Mental Health Awareness Week: How far have we come?
COVER editor Adam Saville explores what progress the life, protection and PMI industry has made with regards to supporting mental health
VitalityLife updates Serious Illness Cover
Cancer Relapse Benefit included as standard and 35 definitions added including borderline ovarian cancer and blindness in one eye
Allianz Care launches IPMI solutions for Russia
New range of international health solutions in partnership with Allianz Russia announced
Cigna to offer unlimited preventative dental treatment
UK economy loses £105m every year due to oral health-related sick days
RedArc sets up diabetes support pilot
Three-month programme in partnership with Mapmydiabetes involving eight patients
Now Healthcare Group appoints new finance director
The firm launched Now Patient app in October 2017
Senior consultant added to IHC for client wellness solutions
John McGrath joins IHC from Conduent HR Services
Four in 10 cancer cases could be prevented by lifestyle changes
Smoking still biggest culprit and obesity second - however only 15% know the latter is connected
US tech giant collabs paving the way for UK health insurance
Amazon, Apple and JPMorgan might be disrupting the US health insurance space, but UK insurers should see it as an opportunity
Apple to open digital healthcare clinics for employees
AC Wellness service expected to start in spring 2018
Bupa's Professor Hashim Ahmed named Prostate Cancer Specialist of the year
Urological surgeon awarded at Global Health & Pharma's Private Healthcare awards 2018
Cancer survival rates positive but mental health still an issue
RedArc responds to ONS 'Geographic patterns of cancer survival in England' report, while Stephen Fry treatment highlights importance of early detection
Craig Hooper: Mitigating event risk
Health management consultant Craig Hooper discusses mitigating risk, duty of care and healthcare management for insurers and event managers of mass gatherings and large public events
Price comparison sites blocking travellers with medical conditions
Blanket-style approach to medical screening used by price comparison websites causing problems for those applying for travel insurance with cancer, heart problems and other medical conditions, official statistics suggest.
Quitting the habit - 10 years on from the smoking ban
Over a decade since the smoking ban fundamentally shifted society's attitude to smoking, VitalityLife's Fergus Bescoby takes a look at how things have changed
Greg Clay: Balancing the equation
In a challenging healthcare market, demands for both cost control and patient satisfaction are high. But it is possible to reduce financial waste and improve value for patients simultaneously, explains Alliance Health Group's Greg Clay