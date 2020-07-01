Health & Medical & Pharma

Craig Hooper: Mitigating event risk
Health management consultant Craig Hooper discusses mitigating risk, duty of care and healthcare management for insurers and event managers of mass gatherings and large public events

Greg Clay: Balancing the equation
In a challenging healthcare market, demands for both cost control and patient satisfaction are high. But it is possible to reduce financial waste and improve value for patients simultaneously, explains Alliance Health Group's Greg Clay

