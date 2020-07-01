health care
'Artificial intelligence has potential to revolutionise healthcare'
Business Secretary announces five new artificial intelligence technology centres for medical advancement
Budget 2018: Hammond pledges £2bn for mental health and £650m to social care
Mental health crisis service announced by Chancellor
AXA PPP healthcare appoint mental health lead for corporate business
Eugene Farrell will oversee the company's workplace mental health strategy
Fiona Booth joins Healthcode to launch PMI register
She will help oversee development of practitioner register for private healthcare sector
AXA PPP healthcare launches three new plans
Health assessments and reports for employees from LiveSmart GPs and health coaches
Government response to children's mental health green paper 'vague'
'Missed opportunity' with next steps response to consultation on 'Transforming Children and Young People's Mental Health Provision'
Dr Mitesh Patel: Dying with dignity
Early conversations about end-of-life care are crucial to ensure individuals living longer can make their own decisions, however right-to-die approaches vary all over the world
New Bupa insurance customers offered free health checks
Health check offer worth £184 available to new Bupa By You policyholders until 31 July 2018
Legal services has 'highest incidence' of mental illness
Five markets analysed for 'Benefits and Trends Survey 2018'
Allianz Care launches IPMI solutions for Russia
New range of international health solutions in partnership with Allianz Russia announced
Richard Walsh: Sick pay vs group income protection
Potential changes to workplace sick pay entitlement could provide a group income protection opportunity for advisers
Greg Clay: Balancing the equation
In a challenging healthcare market, demands for both cost control and patient satisfaction are high. But it is possible to reduce financial waste and improve value for patients simultaneously, explains Alliance Health Group's Greg Clay
Bupa opens health centre in Glasgow
Offering health assessments, GP and physiotherapy and appointments close to business district.
Industry response: mental illness sufferers refused access to life insurance
People with a history of mental health issues are being rejected life insurance, The Guardian reported over the weekend. COVER Magazine investigates further...
Budget 2017 Analysis: The future of long-term care funding
Chancellor Phillip Hammond announced a further £2bn for social care funding as well as a Green Paper on social care. Fiona Murphy rounds up post-budget views from financial services.