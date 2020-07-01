Groupama

Groupama hit with S&P downgrade to BBB-
Groupama has suffered a ratings downgrade at the hands of Standard & Poor's despite the France-based insurer announcing a range of key strategic actions designed to halt the recent slide.

Interview - Simplyhealth's Jack Briggs
Jack Briggs tells Owain Thomas why Simplyhealth seized the opportunity to purchase Groupama Healthcare and what this will mean for the new enlarged provider's philosophy towards the broker market.

