Ex-Groupama chief joins Premier Choice
Claire Ginnelly has joined Premier Choice Group (PCG), as head of private medical insurance (PMI) business development.
Strong first quarter down to Groupama acquisition, says Ageas
Ageas has put a strong first quarter down to acquisition of Groupama Insurances, with business results showing a rise in profits.
Ageas UK confirms Groupama buy
Ageas has signed up to buy Groupama Insurance Company Limited (GICL) for £116m.
Ageas UK and Groupama in exclusive discussions
Ageas UK and Groupama have announced they are in exclusive discussions in the UK.
Up to 100 jobs at risk after Simplyhealth confirms Bristol switch
Up to 100 jobs could be at risk after Simplyhealth announced it would move all its private medical insurance operations to its Bristol base.
Simplyhealth completes Groupama Healthcare purchase
Simplyhealth has completed its purchase of fellow health insurer Groupama Healthcare and revealed it will release a new private medical insurance product in the autumn.
Groupama in the UK up for sale
Groupama is to sell its UK operation as the French insurer scrabbles to raise funds to shore up its EU debt position.
Groupama hit with S&P downgrade to BBB-
Groupama has suffered a ratings downgrade at the hands of Standard & Poor's despite the France-based insurer announcing a range of key strategic actions designed to halt the recent slide.
Perfect time for healthcare reform - Simplyhealth
Simplyhealth believes the NHS is crumbling and now is the best chance to change the structure of the country's healthcare system in the last 50 years.
Amii warns PMI market to expect more mergers
The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (Amii) has warned that 2012 will be another tough year for the private medical insurance (PMI) sector.
Groupama policies will continue to release claims data
Groupama Healthcare has said it will continue to release claims data for small group scheme policies after its merger with Simplyhealth.
FSA workload delays Simplyhealth purchase of Groupama
Simplyhealth's purchase of Groupama has been delayed due to the volume of work currently being imposed upon the FSA and legal system.
Interview - Fergus Craig
Axa PPP's Fergus Craig has a keen eye on PMI. Paul Robertson asks him how the market is improving.
COVER Awards 2011: The night in pictures
Last night COVER recognised the best work of those in the health insurance and protection world.
Aviva's Colley scoops COVER's Outstanding Achievment Award
Louise Colley from Aviva picked up the Outstanding Achievement Award at last night's COVER Excellence Awards.
Groupama defends healthcare sale as PMI revenue grows
Groupama has seen its healthcare business revenues grow over the first six months of the year and further discussed its decision, announced this week, to sell the business.
Interview - Simplyhealth's Jack Briggs
Jack Briggs tells Owain Thomas why Simplyhealth seized the opportunity to purchase Groupama Healthcare and what this will mean for the new enlarged provider's philosophy towards the broker market.
Advisers 'extremely disappointed' at Groupama sale
The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (AMII) has voiced its "extreme disappointment" at the sale of Groupama's healthcare arm.
Simplyhealth buys Groupama Healthcare
Simplyhealth has agreed to buy Groupama Healthcare.
Groupama updates broker admin software
Groupama Healthcare has announced enhancements to its online administration tool, EasyAdmin.
Groupama: Brokers want to do more to tackle fraud
The majority of brokers feel penalties for insurance fraud should be higher and have called for a central database of fraudsters, research has found.
Groupama eyes product relaunch and network agreement
Groupama has revealed it is poised to relaunch a product while also actively seeking partnerships with hospital networks to add to its private medical insurance (PMI) offering.
PMI portals - Setting out your stall
PMI brokers want efficiency, accuracy and security, so where is market support for a single portal providing access to all insurers? Alistair Sclare investigates
Groupama- Brokers failing on personal accident policies in business protection
Brokers servicing the SME sector are missing revenue in personal accident insurance (PA), according to a survey by Groupama Insurances.