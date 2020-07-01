GDP
Budget 2017: OBR significantly upgrades UK growth forecast for this year
GDP growth to hit 2% in 2017
Summit to strengthen international insurance relations
The first International Insurance Regulators' and Policymakers' Summit in Cardiff has launched in a bid to improve dialogue between UK insurers and international players.
UK Q2 GDP revised higher as net trade boosts economy
The UK economy grew by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2013, a higher than previously estimated figure, according to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.
Is debt waiver insurance the next big thing?
Is debt waiver the answer to the protection gap and the end of the PPI mis-selling saga? Paul Walsh finds out.
UK growth confirmed at 0.3% as double-dip revised away
The UK economy delivered growth of 0.3% in the first quarter of the year, the final reading from the Office for National Statistics has confirmed, but revisions to previous readings mean there was no 'double-dip' recession.
Frost/Black Review: Getting back into the groove
The Frost/Black review addressing long-term sickness absence can help drive UK growth, but SMEs are core, says John Letizia.
UK out of recession as better-than-expected GDP rises 1%
UK GDP rose by 1% in the third quarter of 2012, bringing the UK out of recession with first positive quarter of growth this year and beating analyst forecasts of a 0.6% rise.
Interview - Steve White
Advisers do not stand alone when it comes to regulation and Europe. Paul Robertson talks to Steve White, your man in Brussels
Long term care - Dilnot in Wonderland?
The Dilnot Commission may have come up with a workable solution to the adult social care problem but, as Peter Barnett explains, it has to get past the politician.
Who cares wins
The long-term care market effectively disappeared in the early 1990s. But is it about to re-open and how should IFAs approach it? Stephanie Spicer reports
Only 4% of people have planned LTC funding
Just 4% of the population has made firm plans to fund their future long-term care (LTC) needs while two thirds (63%) have not even considered the matter, according to ABI research.
The ill wind has blown: What can it all mean?
As the dust settles, Peter Barnett gives his view of the Spending Review's impact on financial services and the economy in general
So what, Darling, can I do for you?
This year's budget did little for insurance