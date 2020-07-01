fines
FCA: Senior managers' regime no end to action against firms
Will continue to fine firms
FCA bans adviser for misappropriation of premiums
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined and banned Ralph Whittington, of Savesure Limited, from any function related to regulated activity, after premiums paid by clients were misappropriated.
AXA PPP welcomes CMA fine for Consultant Eye Surgeons Partnership
AXA PPP healthcare has welcomed the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)'s fine of £500,000 for the Consultant Eye Surgeons Partnership (CESP) Limited.
FSA bans adviser for £2,669 of unpaid fees
The Financial Services Authority has banned an independent financial adviser from carrying out regulated services because he failed to pay his regulation fees.
Insurer fined £2.8m over 'high risk' commission driven staff
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has fined Combined Insurance Company of America (CICA) £2.8m because its poor management of staff put customers at risk of being treated unfairly.
Instant fines for incorrect benefit claims
Benefit claimants will be fined instantly if they negligently give wrong information on their claim.