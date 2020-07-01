fees
FCA proposes charging firms who receive its invoices on paper
8,000 firms receive paper invoices
Advisers' FCA levy confirmed at £77.1m
Pension Wise/ MAS levies decrease
Blog: Advisers must stop threatening clients
Advisers are increasingly imposing fees on customers who switch or cancel protection policies. Adviser Mark Sleaford is not impressed
APFA calls for FCA fees refund to correct 'error'
The Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has called on the regulator to adjust next year's fees for advisers to "correct the error that occurred" in the previous year.
Medical insurers strengthen fees control
Insurers are increasingly influencing private medical practice and threatening consultants with being taken off their books, doctors have said.
Holloway products and the RDR
Paul Hudson of Cirencester friendly has given the FSA's judgement on Holloway plans the thumbs up but feels there is still more work to be done for the product.
Market views: Will consumers fear fees for protection post-RDR?
Are you afraid that when the RDR arrives the public will perceive advisers as charging fees for all products and so not consider coming to you for protection advice?
PPI fallout continues with FSCS annual levy
General insurance brokers could be hit with a £20m bill from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) and a further £40m hike next year as the fallout from payment protection insurance (PPI) continues.