Expatriate
Expats covered by 33% of UK insurers
British expatriates can get life insurance products from 33% of UK insurers, a survey by Unusual Risks has found.
How far will your client's life policy take them?
What happens to clients' UK-based life insurance if they move abroad? Expatriate Healthcare's Lee Gerry outlines some of the potential issues that advisers and customers should bear in mind
PMI most popular expat benefit-research
The most common benefit request among expat workers is private medical insurance (PMI) with 25% of expat staff asking employers for it;research by Expacare has found.
Aviva's IPMI expands to two new countries
Aviva's Gulf Solutions IPMI product has expanded to include Bahrain and Jordan, as changes are made within Dubai to comply with new regulations.
Expats should plan for pregnancy cover abroad - Medicare International
Expatriate workers looking to have children should be aware of the high cost of private maternity care and childbirth overseas, an insurer has urged.
Jelf International launches healthcare guide to Sierra Leone
Jelf International has launched a guide to Sierra Leone highlighting issues that employers should be aware of with employee provision in the region.
Towers Watson launches global benefit solution
Towers Watson has launched a simplified global benefit solution allowing employers to deliver local benefit packages including life, accident, health and disability.
NHS to cut 'free' healthcare for European expats
British expats who have taken early retirement and moved to Europe will lose free access to local healthcare, the Telegraph has reported.
UK 'exports' nearly as many expatriates as it 'imports' in a growing market- Finaccord
In 2013 there were around 1.19 million foreign expatriates in the UK as opposed to around 1.16 million UK expatriates in other countries.
Quarter of overseas staff would return due to ill health
Access to good quality healthcare is a top concern for people working abroad, with one in 10 (10%) admitting to having little knowledge of how overseas health systems operate.
Expacare launches new individual IPMI policy
Expacare has launched a new individual international private medical insurance (IPMI) product featuring a modular approach to benefits and lifestyle rewards for policyholders.
Expats urged to check IPMI 'passive war risk' coverage
It is 'vital' for expat workers to check whether their International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) is valid for war zones or countries in the aftermath of conflict, MediCare International has urged.
Case study - IPMI
My firm has broadened out to offer international private medical insurance advice. Global marketing has pulled overseas clients into the business, many of whom are Russian. For those that do not speak English, what support can I offer in helping them...
International expat insurance provider improves claims process
International expatriate insurance provider William Russell has improved its out-patient claims procedure in Hong Kong.
AMII summit: Intermediaries call for multi-lingual literature
Intermediaries can add "real value" in guiding employers through expat reward packages, Aviva said at the AMII 2012 summit.
Expacare launches small groups healthcare plan
Expacare has revealed 'Choices' a new international healthcare plan for small groups.
Expatriate Healthcare announces customer reward scheme
Both existing and new international customers can claim premium discounts of up to 20% in a reward scheme launched by Expatriate Healthcare.
A compelling force
Many countries have a form of compulsory PMI for expats, providing sales opportunities for intermediaries. Paul Weigall irons out the wrinkles
Swiss Life product targets "global nomads"
Swiss Life has launched a new global group employee benefits product covering the health and protection sectors for expatriates.