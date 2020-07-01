ESA
Mortgage support benefit cuts will affect protection advisers
Switching of SMI from benefit to loan and changes to JSA and ESA waiting times should be noted
An in-depth look at the 2016 Group Risk Market
The UK Group Risk market - more employees and premiums, but still too few employers writes Paul Avis.
Think tank proposes scrapping current disability benefit system
The out-of-work benefits system for people with a health condition or disability is ‘broken' and should be scrapped in favour of a single working age benefit, a major report has urged.
IP: The state of benefits
Considering income protection in the context of state benefits is not a one-size‑fits-all affair. Steve Payne investigates.
Employment and Support Allowance needs fundamental redesign - MPs
Flaws in the Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) are so grave that simply re-branding the the Work Capability Assessment (WCA)) by appointing a new contractor will not solve the problem, the Work and Pensions Committee has said.
Bah humbug!
The interaction of protection products and the welfare state can throw up anomalies, but there are solutions. Nick Kirwan explains.
Sick pay - how much do you get?
Sick pay can be a confusing notion for employers and employees alike. Hannah Uttley explores staff coverage.
Cancer patients given full ESA benefits
Changes to the work capability assessment which aim to improve the way it assesses the effect of cancer treatment are being introduced today, meaning many people will no longer be forced to work or look for work while dealing with the effects of the disease....
Widespread confusion about sickness benefit entitlement
The majority of UK adults have no awareness of limited state support should they be unable to work through illness or disability, according to Zurich research.
Over half claiming ESA fail the assessment - DWP
Government figures for the quarter to August 2011 reveal that 54% of people who go through the Work Capability Assessment are found fit for some form of work.
Contribution based ESA to pay out for just 12 months
From 30 April people who are able to get back into the workplace will get contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (ESA (C)) for a maximum of 12 months.
Govt already targeting sick and disabled as welfare reforms passed
The government's controversial welfare reforms have received Royal Ascent and so been adopted into law.
Mental health benefit claimants jump by a third
More than a quarter of a million people are claiming Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) because of mental and behavioural disorders, research has revealed.
ESA claimants could be forced into unlimited unpaid work
The government could force people judged too sick or disabled to be employed to do unlimited unpaid work or risk losing their benefits.
Govt targets cancer patients for ESA means-testing
Government ministers will aim to overturn the exclusion of means-testing of cancer patients receiving Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) as the coalition's government's Welfare Reform Bill moves back to the House of Commons.
Majority of ESA medical reports 'seriously inaccurate'
Medical evidence used to decide claimants' eligibility for state benefits is frequently ‘seriously inaccurate', the Citizens' Advice Bureau (CAB) has revealed.
Autumn Statement: State benefits to rise by CPI
Disability and working age benefits will rise by 5.2% next year, the Chancellor has announced.
Increased scrutiny of ESA decisions needed
Better communication throughout the Employment Support Allowance (ESA) system and an audit of decision makers' rulings have been recommended by an independent review.
Scrap ESA assessment stage - Absence Review
People should collect Employment Support allowance (ESA) after a Work Capability Assessment (WCA) the Sickness Absence Review has concluded.
ESA appeals will not lose benefit
The Work and Pensions Secretary has vowed that employment and support allowance (ESA) claimants appealing their ineligibility decision will not have their benefit payments stopped.
Women increasingly claiming ESA
The number of women claiming sickness benefits is rising much faster than for men according to analysis of Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) statistics by Legal & General.
ESA appeals success rate falls
Fewer appeals against Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) decisions are being found in the claimants favour, according to government statistics.
Fewer disabled people qualifying for ESA
Fewer claimants are being found eligible for Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) despite government claims that the benefits system is providing greater protection for disabled people.
Welfare reform could have 'catastrophic' effect on cancer patients - MacMillan
Cancer patients already severely struggling with financial difficulties because of their illness could be hit with "catastrophic" effects if welfare reform proceeds, MacMillan Cancer Support has warned.