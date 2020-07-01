ESA

The interaction of protection products and the welfare state can throw up anomalies, but there are solutions. Nick Kirwan explains.

Cancer patients given full ESA benefits
Cancer patients given full ESA benefits

Changes to the work capability assessment which aim to improve the way it assesses the effect of cancer treatment are being introduced today, meaning many people will no longer be forced to work or look for work while dealing with the effects of the disease....

ESA appeals will not lose benefit
ESA appeals will not lose benefit

The Work and Pensions Secretary has vowed that employment and support allowance (ESA) claimants appealing their ineligibility decision will not have their benefit payments stopped.

Women increasingly claiming ESA
Women increasingly claiming ESA

The number of women claiming sickness benefits is rising much faster than for men according to analysis of Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) statistics by Legal & General.