Mental health and MSK among top causes for claims - Unum
‘Reinforces importance of NHS Long Term Plan’
AXA PPP adds online counselling to EAP
For large corporates and SMEs
COVER Roundtable: Data is king
In association with Simplyhealth
More than half of SME workers are stressed - Drewberry
48% are looking to move jobs
Young people face 'specific' mental health challenges - GRiD
Group risk trade body urges employers to tailor support to younger demographic on World Mental Health Day
Return of investment calculator for EAPs launched
Algorithm assessing productivity, absenteeism and number of staff available for advisers and providers to use
Nine in 10 went to work while ill last year - Canada Life
Nearly half of UK employees surveyed did not take a sick day in 2017
Nearly two thirds of SME owners concerned about protection gap - MetLife
Employee benefits for small-to-medium-sized firms out outweighed by those of larger firms, senior managers believe
UnitedHealthcare Global brings IPMI plan to UK and Europe
US provider makes policy with digital health and wellness benefits for employees working abroad available to firms across The Atlantic
What are insurers and employers doing to help prevent suicide?
On World Suicide Prevention Day, COVER editor Adam Saville investigates the role of group risk policies and employee benefits in supporting staff
Mental health support would improve employee loyalty - Health Shield
Over half of employees feel they would take less time off work if employers looked after their mental wellbeing
Adam Saville: A 'stiff upper lip' is not the answer
COVER editor explores mental health 'resilience' and the importance of an open conversation in the workplace
Unum launches Mental Health Pathway
Support and training to help employers and their employees manage mental health
Keeping NGOs safe
Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) work internationally in dangerous and impoverished countries. How can employers ensure their staff's healthcare needs are covered?
Paul Avis: The mental health solution
In light of Mental Health Awareness Week, Canada Life's Paul Avis looks into how EAPs and EIS via group income protection policies are providing an answer
GRiD: Group life assurance not paying out for suicide is a myth
GLA policies typically cost less than half a percent of payroll and extra support benefits provide extra value for money, despite common misconceptions
Health Shield extends cash plan with mental health app
Thrive app offered via Tailored Health Cash Plan as part of employee support benefit range
Over three million employees juggling care with work
Flexible working options supported by most employee benefit consultants, while just under half are for paid short-term leave benefits
77% of employees more productive due to flexible working
Employees working from home less stressed than in cubicles or open plan offices
Barriers exist despite better workplace mental health support
Confidentiality concerns, privacy fears and letting family down all reasons employees do not reach out to employers for help, says RedArc
Mental health apps: making tech more mindful
Suzanne Clarkson investigates the emergence of health app technology in the workplace
Counselling improved mental health of 92% of EAP users
70% of EAP users needed help with mental health problems last year
Employers should record employee financial stress via EAPs
Financial wellbeing firm Neyber suggests better use of employee assistance programmes (EAPs) would benefit both workers and companies