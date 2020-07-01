disease of the month

Alcohol and drug abuse

"Everything in moderation…" Fergus Bescoby takes a look at the use of alcohol and recreational drugs in insurer's terms

Post war syndromes
Post war syndromes

Anne Llewellyn discusses the intricacies of underwriting policies for clients affected by the various illnesses that come under the heading ‘post war syndromes'

Arthritis

Fergus Bescoby examines the consequences and underwriting ramifications of this disease.

Sarcoidosis

Anne Llewellyn examines the consequences and underwriting ramifications of this little known disease.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Lupus is an autoimmune disorder which varies in severity from mild to life threatening and can therefore be of little or great significance for life and disability cover.

Swine flu - a 21st Century pandemic

Since April we have been hearing growing reports of a new strain of influenza virus, officially named 'H1N1' and, more commonly, 'swine flu'. Fergus Bescoby asks: What does it all mean to the insurance industry?

Eating disorders

Today's culture bombards us with images of unrealistic expectations of how we should all look, so what does it mean for insurers as more and more people, females in particular, are subjecting their bodies to a strategy of dietary abuse?

Fatty liver disease

With little treatment and multiple causes, Anne Llewellyn gives a guide to the underwriting of fatty liver disease.

Multiple sclerosis

A common disease, yet still barely understood, Anne Llewellyn gives a guide to the underwriting of multiple sclerosis