disease of the month
Disease of the month: Sickle cell disease
Fergus Bescoby discusses the symptoms and underwriting considerations associated with the inherited blood condition sickle cell disease
Disease of the month: Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition causing pain all over the body and although anyone can develop the condition, it affects around seven times more women than men; writes Fergus Bescoby.
Disease of the Month: Hypertension
Fergus Bescoby discusses the underwriting considerations for hypertension or high blood pressure as we know it in layman's terms.
Disease of the Month: Addisons Disease
Addison's disease (also known as primary adrenal insufficiency or hypoadrenalism) is a rare disorder of the adrenal glands, writes Fergus Bescoby.
Disease of the Month: Hydrocephalus
Fergus Bescoby discusses the underwriting considerations for Hydrocephalus.
Disease of the Month: Hodgkin Lymphoma
Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), previously known as Hodgkin's disease is an uncommon cancer that develops in the lymphatic system: a network of vessels and glands that spread throughout the body writes Fergus Bescoby.
Disease of the Month: Hearing disorders
Fergus Bescoby discusses hearing loss and the underwriting implications for protection policies.
Disease of the Month: Sleep disorders
Fergus Bescoby discusses sleep disorders and the underwriting factors to consider.
Disease of The Month: Surgical procedures for Coronary Heart Disease
Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the leading cause of death both in the UK and worldwide and is responsible for more than 73,000 deaths in the UK each year writes Fergus Bescoby.
Disease of the Month: Depression and anxiety disorders
One in four Britons will experience mental health problems within a given year writes Fergus Bescoby.
Disease of the month: Obesity
Obesity is linked to a wide range of health problems. Fergus Bescoby discusses the associated conditions and the implications for insurance
Diease of the month: Multiple sclerosis
For such a well-known condition, MS is difficult to pin down, as Neil Hartigan explains.
Disease of the month: Gilbert's syndrome
A quite common and relatively benign condition often seen on insurance applications, Paul Gyseman discusses the insurability factors and the pathophysiology of this illness
Alcohol and drug abuse
"Everything in moderation…" Fergus Bescoby takes a look at the use of alcohol and recreational drugs in insurer's terms
Post war syndromes
Anne Llewellyn discusses the intricacies of underwriting policies for clients affected by the various illnesses that come under the heading ‘post war syndromes'
Arthritis
Fergus Bescoby examines the consequences and underwriting ramifications of this disease.
Sarcoidosis
Anne Llewellyn examines the consequences and underwriting ramifications of this little known disease.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Fergus Bescoby examines COPD and looks at the factors surrounding a growing number of cases and how to underwrite this disease.
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Lupus is an autoimmune disorder which varies in severity from mild to life threatening and can therefore be of little or great significance for life and disability cover.
Swine flu - a 21st Century pandemic
Since April we have been hearing growing reports of a new strain of influenza virus, officially named 'H1N1' and, more commonly, 'swine flu'. Fergus Bescoby asks: What does it all mean to the insurance industry?
Eating disorders
Today's culture bombards us with images of unrealistic expectations of how we should all look, so what does it mean for insurers as more and more people, females in particular, are subjecting their bodies to a strategy of dietary abuse?
Fatty liver disease
With little treatment and multiple causes, Anne Llewellyn gives a guide to the underwriting of fatty liver disease.
Age-related macular degeneration
A disease that affects nearly 15% of the population yet little is known of the cause, Fergus Bescoby takes a look at age-related macular degeneration (ARMD)
Multiple sclerosis
A common disease, yet still barely understood, Anne Llewellyn gives a guide to the underwriting of multiple sclerosis