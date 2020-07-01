disability living allowance
No local authority care for 80% of those in need
Council long-term care care services are not being received by 80% of the two million older people in need of support, a report from Independent Age and the Strategic Society Centre has found.
Govt in breach of legal obligations to disabled - charities
A report, published by Just Fair, has found that the UK government is in breach of its legal obligations to respect, protect and fulfil the human rights of disabled people.
National Audit Office criticises DWP benefits handling
The National Audit Office has criticised the government's handling of the introduction of Personal Independence Payments, which will replace Disability Living Allowance for working age people.
Disability benefit changes introduced across UK
The government's programme of disability benefit reforms have been introduced across the UK.
Govt's work capability tests discriminate against mental illness
Judges have ruled that work capability assessments (WCA) conducted to decide eligibility for certain disability benefits discriminate against those with mental illness.
DWP revisits work capability assessments with GPs
According to Disability Rights UK, the Government has admitted it is discussing with GPs how to introduce a reporting mechanism for work capability assessments.
GPs vote to end work capability assessments
GPs have voted to end work capability assessment.
Protection industry must provide 'wakeup call' to those relying on State
Cirencester friendly has warned that the government's continued welfare reforms prove relying solely the State for support is a "fool's paradise" and urged the protection industry to push this point across.
Govt targets 500,000 fewer disability claims
The government is seeking to cut half a million people from the disability benefits list when the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is introduced.
Care home residents to keep mobility allowance
Disabled people living in residential care will continue to have their additional mobility needs met, the Government has announced.
Govt u-turn expected over mobility benefit cut
The government seems likely to be forced into a u-turn over its decision to cut the mobility component of disability living allowance (DLA).
Autumn Statement: State benefits to rise by CPI
Disability and working age benefits will rise by 5.2% next year, the Chancellor has announced.
Welfare reform could have 'catastrophic' effect on cancer patients - MacMillan
Cancer patients already severely struggling with financial difficulties because of their illness could be hit with "catastrophic" effects if welfare reform proceeds, MacMillan Cancer Support has warned.
MPs demand scrapping of controversial welfare reforms
MPs have condemned some of the coalition's most controversial plans for welfare reform and called for them to be scrapped in two early day motions (EDMs).
DLA replacement includes reassessments and no automatic entitlement
Disabled people receiving the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) will be subject to regular reassessments and the majority of cases will be fixed-term payments.
Budget 2011: Mobility component of DLA to stay
The Government will no longer remove the mobility component of the Disability Living Allowance for people in residential care.
Unum warns of stricter state benefit claims
Unum has warned that the Welfare Reform Bill will mean benefits are harder to come by while the Citizen's Advice Bureau (CAB) claims reforms are unfair to the sick.
Disabled outrage at welfare reforms
Disability campaigners have hit back at government plans that will see banks pay less than disabled people to cut the national deficit.
DLA to be renamed and radically overhauled
Disability Living Allowance (DLA) will be renamed Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and a consultation has been launched into its overhaul on a social rather than medical basis.
Spending Review: ESA limited to one year
Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) claimants will be limited to one year of benefit payments for those expected to prepare to return to work, the Chancellor George Osborne has announced.
Risk Clinic: Protecting a carer
My client, Sarah, is a 43-year-old office administrator and single mother whose daughter, Jane, has severe spina bifida.