Govt. declares 2020s will be 'decade of prevention'
Consultation closes 14 October
Life expectancy stagnating despite warning signs
Slowdown linked to austerity and NHS neglect, academics argue
How can the government address social care funding?
With another green paper consultation on the cards, Richard Walsh examines the state of NHS funding, whether we're at a tipping point and the key questions that need to be addressed when covering social care costs.
A call for more employer action in group IP
Richard Walsh makes the case for greater collaboration on group income protection
'Strong governance' needed for future private-NHS ventures - PAC
‘Strong governance and clear accountabilities' are needed for future ‘novel or high-risk ventures' in the NHS, The Public Accounts Committee (PAC)'s report into Hinchingbrooke hospital has said.
NHS whistleblowing changes announced
Changes to the NHS' handling of complaints and avoidable deaths have been announced following the second Francis report into Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust.
Govt consults on Care Act
The government has announced a consultation on the implementation of the Care Act 2014 which contains the laws for the Dilnot cap on long-term care costs.
UPDATE Circle in talks to withdraw from Hinchingbrooke contract
Private healthcare group Circle has announced it is in talks to withdraw from its contract with Hinchingbrooke, the UK's first privately run hospital.
DoH releases mental health at work agenda
The department of Health has laid out long-term ambitions for a broad change in the way people with mental health problems are supported in society, including at work.
Adult social care services comparison site launched
Data from the Adult Social Care Outcomes Framework (ASCOF) data is to be presented in a website that allows people to find out more about care services.
NHS to raise 'up to £500m' from charging foreigners
Up to £500 million could be recovered from overseas visitors' and migrants' use of the NHS every year Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said.
GP stress at the highest level in 15 years- DoH
Stress levels among GPs have reached the highest peak since 1998, according to research commissioned by the Department of Health.
Hunt: New proposals to 'radically improve' care for older people
The health secretary has announced he is seeking views on a set of proposals to ‘radically improve' care for vulnerable older people.
DoH to change drug pricing and assessments
The Department of Health (DH) is "seeking views" on a cut in medical drug prices of between 10% and 20% and changing how drugs are assessed for value.
DoH to move toward an integrated care and health model
The integration of health and social care in 2018 will result in fewer patients that "fall through the cracks" the Department of Health has said.
Laing & Buisson to publish care home financials
Laing & Buisson has updated its directory of long-term care facilities with financial information, following the Department of Health announcement that the Care Quality Commission will now oversee financial stability of the largest care homes.
Norman Lamb: Regular financial checks needed for largest care homes
Care and support minister Norman Lamb has announced early-warning financial checks on care providers in an aim to protect care users.
DoH to increase stem cell funding
The Department of Health is increasing investment in stem cell donation by £4m in order to save an estimated 200 lives.
UK salt consumption increases heart disease and stroke risk
UK salt consumption needs to reduce to avoid increased risk of heart disease and stroke, the public health minister has warned.
Health Minister launches international access to UK healthcare
Health Minister Lord Howe is launching an initiative at the Arab Health Congress in Dubai today to provide international access to UK healthcare services.
DoH launches £5m competition for mental health improvements
The Department of Health (DoH) has announced £5 million of funding, in the form of two competitions, for businesses to design products or services that will help those with mental health illnesses and people at the end of their life.
Care and Support Bill consultation: Emphasis on advice and Dilnot needed
There has been a "strong desire" among respondents to the draft Care and Support Bill to emphasise the need for advice on long-term care.
Telehealth savings under DoH spotlight
More evidence on the cost effectiveness of telehealth is needed to help make services more attractive to NHS commissioners, the Department of Health (DH) has warned.
DoH fails to reassure about NHS' financial viability
The Department of Health has failed to reassure that financial problems will not damage the quality of healthcare in a Public Accounts Committee report published yesterday.