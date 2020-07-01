death benefits
Rehabilitation at heart of AIG Life income protection
Benefits also include family carer, recuperation and trauma support as well as death benefit and terminal illness payment.
British Friendly launches death benefit for IP
British Friendly is the first provider to include a death benefit for both its new and existing income protection (IP) policies, which is paid following the death of an insured policyholder.
Protecting those you leave behind
Ian Jefferies looks at how advisers can help an increasing number of clients to mitigate estate planning and inheritance tax liabilities through protection policies
Ageas adds Winston's Wish to policies
Ageas Protect has added family bereavement support to a range of its protection policies.
Mercer in High Court battle over alleged death in service contract breach
Mercer Employee Benefits is to defend itself at the High Court later this year after a hotel group filed a £250,000 claim for breach of contract.
HMRC improves tax processes for the bereaved
HMRC has created a new form and telephone helpline for people who need to make contact about tax and bereavement.
Cuna and Golden Charter introduce index linked funeral plan
Cuna Mutual has agreed a partnership with Golden Charter to provide index linked funeral plans.
Aegon publishes State death benefits guide
Aegon has published a guide to State bereavement payments that will be issued with all death claim packs.
Half death claims made for those under 55
Half the life insurance claims received by Scottish Provident last year were made for those under 55 years old, the insurer has revealed.
Grieving families need more short term financial support
Bereavement benefits need to be altered to better support those who have suffered the death of a loved one, government research has found.
Emotional IFA campaign introduces '21st century widow's tale'
Aviva has launched an adviser-facing awareness campaign to help IFAs emotionally engage with clients and their families while approaching the subject of protection.
Ellipse ties-up bereavement charity deal
Ellipse has agreed a deal with a children's bereavement charity to provide counselling services for all group life claimants.
Clients unaware of state bereavement payments
Grieving clients could be missing out on thousands of pounds worth of state bereavement benefits, RGA has said.
Quarter of a trillion pounds worth of mortgages unprotected
Britons are leaving mortgages worth £245bn unprotected, according to new research.
One in ten couples must resort to pauper's funeral
Half of co-habitating Britons do not have any life insurance and many could not afford a funeral if their partner or spouse died, new research has found.
Britons neglect death preparations as costs continue to rise
The cost of dying rose again last year, according to a new report which suggests loved ones left responsible for making funeral arrangements are unprepared for the burden.
Employers fail to recognise importance of group risk benefits to staff
Employers underestimate the importance of the benefits they offer staff after new research revealed half of employees would move jobs for better benefits.
"Pay death claims in a week" - Munich Re
Death claims should be paid quicker and the protection industry needs to support its existing customers better, says Munich Re.