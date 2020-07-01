Data Protection Act

ICO: Insurer SAR use 'an abuse' of Data Protection rights
The Information Commissioner (ICO) has clarified its position and warned insurers that using rights in the Data Protection Act (DPA) to access patients' entire medical record is ‘inappropriate and an abuse of that right'.

  • PMI
Feature: Big Data, big changes
Over the past decade, the world has seen an explosion of online and social activity, all of which is generating vast amounts of data. Louis Rossouw surveys the future for insurance.

  • PMI