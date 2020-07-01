Data Protection Act
Majority of advisers could miss GDPR deadline, Intelliflo warns
Advisers urged to start planning
Analysis: BMA urges GPs not to comply with insurer SARs
GPs providing full patient medical records to insurers risk breaking data protection laws, the Information Commissioner Office (ICO) has warned. Cover looks at this industry practice in greater depth
ICO: Insurer SAR use 'an abuse' of Data Protection rights
The Information Commissioner (ICO) has clarified its position and warned insurers that using rights in the Data Protection Act (DPA) to access patients' entire medical record is ‘inappropriate and an abuse of that right'.
UPDATED: Insurer medical record requests break data protection laws
GPs providing full patient medical records at the request of insurance firms risk breaking data protection laws, an investigation by the ICO (Information Commissioner Office) has warned.
Data breaches could cost IFAs regardless of loss
Compensation claims for data breaches can now be made regardless of whether or not financial loss occurred, law firm Moore Blatch has warned following a recent ruling.
Feature: Big Data, big changes
Over the past decade, the world has seen an explosion of online and social activity, all of which is generating vast amounts of data. Louis Rossouw surveys the future for insurance.