Stats: What have you got to hide?
Clive Waller ponders the necessity of claims statistics if insurers are to be taken seriously.
IP Campaign: IPTF founder backs COVER
The joint chair and founding member of the Income Protection Task Force has thrown his weight behind COVER's campaign against the use of list based definitions in income protection policies.
Individual IP - Time to change gear?
Owain Thomas finds that, sometimes, driving a Ford Focus rather than an Aston Martin is a good thing
Advisers unswayed by protection policy pricing - Research
Research has shown advisers assess product attributes over any pricing consideration when advising on protection.
Waller: we cannot rule out RDR read-across to protection
A 'read-across' of the retail distribution review (RDR) to the protection space remains a possibility and intermediaries must continue to lobby hard to prevent it, an industry consultant said.
IFAs lack protection knowledge as RDR presents 'colossal opportunity'
The protection sector has a "colossal opportunity" to expand after the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) but many IFAs lack protection knowledge and those that do have it do not use it, according to new research.
Election 2010: Protection and PMI manifesto wishes
Be it pre or post election, there are always imperatives; things any government or government in waiting must aim for.
Market Views
Do you think the FSA gives value for money, or would Conservative plans to transfer its powers to the Bank of England be a reasonable course of action?
PruProtect has launched two new products with a whole raft of developments that it thinks will reinvigorate the protection. What are your first opinions of the provider's work?
Targeting consumer needs
Last month the Income Protection (IP) Task Force published White Paper II outlining the Task Force's thoughts on the current state of the IP market, Peter Carvill examines what consumers need and how the Task Force will respond to them in light of this....