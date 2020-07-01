client management
Adviser focus: Does your proposition make clients feel special?
In the fourth part of his series on adviser business strategies, John Joe McGinley points to a new study and argues that businesses should ask whether they make clients and customers feel special every day.
Adviser focus: The importance of client segmentation
In the third part of his series on adviser business strategies, John Joe McGinley says successful advisers will have a greater focus on segmenting clients.
Provider systems must support clients post sale - advisers
Insurers must continue using their online systems in to post sales care to support advisers and their client relationships, an industry working group has demanded.