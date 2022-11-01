Carr Consulting & Communications

The 25 Champions of Protection: Kevin Carr

Adviser / Broking

The 25 Champions of Protection: Kevin Carr

“You've got to stick to your guns, you've got to be very honest and opinionated”

clock 01 November 2022 • 6 min read
Evolving to attract a younger generation

Individual Protection

Evolving to attract a younger generation

"Let’s tell people the basics and not try to be too clever about it"

clock 13 April 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Homewood Health and Margaret Clark Healthcare

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read