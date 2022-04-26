Caroline Dibbs

Canada Life UK taps Paul Russell as CIO

Technology

Canada Life UK taps Paul Russell as CIO

Effective immediately

clock 26 April 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

National Insurance increases could provide further impetus to income protection sales

22 April 2022 • 4 min read
02

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

21 April 2022 • 1 min read
03

Swiss Re: Group risk policies rose 4.1% in 2021

20 April 2022 • 4 min read
04

Women in Protection Conference 2022: Full speaker line-up revealed

22 April 2022 • 1 min read
05

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

20 April 2022 • 6 min read