Capita launches end-to-end digital protection solution
Capita Life & Pensions has launched a direct-to-customer digital protection system.
Case Study: The 'must have' health MOT
Lee Gruskin explains Capita's role in creating a health screening solution for a wide variety of employees
Unum acquires National Dental Plan
Unum has acquired National Dental Plan (NDP) from Capita plc, for £31.7m.
Fall in employees likely to stay because of benefits
The proportion of employees saying they were more likely to stay with an employer if they had good benefits has fallen to 66%, from 74% in 2013, a report has found.
Health Assured acquires Capita Health and Wellbeing
Health Assured, part of Peninsula Business Services Group, has acquired Capita's employee assistance programme business, formerly called First Assist.
Analysis: Navigating the big four quote portals
Adam Higgs considers what advisers need to know about the main protection quote portals.
Counselling cuts absenteeism rates
Offering counselling for employees helps reduce stress and absenteeism rates, research by Capita has found.
Capita moves to support protection sales through apps and social media
Capita Regulatory Services has partnered with LeanApps, a standard software provider for the insurance and pensions markets.
Employee counselling cuts inability to cope by 90% - Capita
Employee assistance programmes (EAPs) can play a powerful role in helping employees cope with stress, improving the ability to work and supporting relationships with management, according to Capita Health and Wellbeing.
Staff loyal to employers with good workplace benefits
Almost three-quarters of employees would remain at their current employer if they were offered a good benefits package, research reveals.
Canada Life Group Insurance renews EAP contract
Canada Life Group Insurance has renewed its contract with Capita Health and Wellbeing for another three years.
When tech is cheap
Cost-savings are only truly made when allied to a high-quality product. So what help is available for advisers to assess products in a sensible manner? Ian McKenna explains the technology.
Capita launches health tool to reduce insurance costs
Capita Employee Benefits has launched a new health analysis tool which it claims can help to save an average of 20% in health and risk benefit spend.
Fusion:Synaptic takes advantage of IP disclosure stats
Capita Financial Software (CFSL), has introduced a new ‘Total Claims Paid' feature in its Fusion:Synaptic Research software, providing advisers with the latest IP disclosure statistics.
Insurers alienate advisers post-RDR?
Insurers need to weigh up the risk of alienating IFAs after apparent increase in interaction with end customers post-RDR, Capita has warned.
Cirencester joins forces with Capita
Cirencester friendly has confirmed a deal with Capita Financial Software to develop its adviser portal.
Auto-enrolment ignores intermediaries despite clear function for advisers?
The whole auto-enrolment piece has been structured without the intermediary in mind, despite a clear function for advisers in communicating the message, Capita said at the Employee Benefits Connect 2013 conference today.
Group risk rates expected to soar 17%
Group income protection premiums could soar by as much as 17% with minimum rises predicted to hit at least 7% this year, according to Capita Employee Benefits.
Capita to provide free tools and licences to students
In a bid to encourage entrants to the financial services sector, Capita Financial Software is to provide free advice tools to Manchester Metropolitan University.
Capita reveals name for merged consultancy firm
Capita Hartshead and Bluefin Corporate Consulting will operate as a combined business under the new name of Capita Employee Benefits from November.
RGA Conference: Will IP fill in widening CI gap?
The widening critical illness protection gap will only get worse but there will be no easy answer, reinsurer RGA has said.
LV= adds budget IP to web portal
LV= has added its budget income protection to the products available through Capita's Webline Portal.
Capita improves insurance distribution strategy
Capita is improving the guidance of its distribution business strategy.