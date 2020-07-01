business support
VitalityLife trains new business consultants
VitalityLife has launched a Business Consultant Talent Academy to increase their number of business consultants offering support for advisers, with the first eight graduating this month.
L&G reworks business protection offering
Legal & General has enhanced its business protection proposition in a bid for share of the business protection gap.
BIBA highlights brokers' difficulties to government
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has highlighted the challenges and pressures of small brokers to government representatives.
Aegon highlights business protection sector
Aegon has introduced a new range of online support material aimed at the business protection market.