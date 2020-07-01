Avelo
Avelo to rebrand
Following the acquisition of Avelo by IRESS in September, IRESS is to bring Avelo under the IRESS brand from the 1st of November.
Call for simpler underwriting to close protection gap - advisers
Advisers believe simpler underwriting and greater incentives on policies are ‘paramount' to addressing the ‘protection gap', Avelo research has found.
Financial Services Expo to host protection seminars
New exhibition the Financial Services Expo has added protection and specialist lending-focused seminars to its two-day event.
Avelo sold to IRESS for £210m
Australian data and software provider IRESS is set to acquire adviser technology provider Avelo for £210m.
D2C will not threaten business-aware fee-based specialists - adviser
Half of protection intermediaries have foreseen rising D2C propositions as the biggest threat to business.
Avelo adds G-Day centre to Exchange Portal
Avelo has launched a dedicated G-day Focus Centre on its Exchange Portal to help advisers understand changes to providers' products being planned in response to the Gender Directive.
Advisers slow to react to technological advances - Avelo
Advisers believe mobile technology will play an increasing role in their day-to-day business but are yet to embrace it, according to a study by Avelo.
What impact will simplified products have on complex product advice? - Avelo
The emergence of simplified products will need to be clear on target consumer and its impact on more complex product advice, Avelo has said.
Clients expect Bupa PMI to be part of adviser research
Bupa's decision to stop selling private medical insurance (PMI) through intermediaries is "a shame", Avelo has stated.
Vast majority of IFAs are not Gender Directive fans - Avelo
Financial advisers are significantly concerned about the EU Gender Directive being introduced later this year.
Avelo adds British Friendly's short-term IP product
British Friendly's short-term income protection (IP) product is now available on Avelo's Exchange portal.
Avelo unveils PMI comparison service
Avelo has launched a private medical insurance (PMI) service for advisers to compare health insurance contracts from eleven providers.
Simple products given cautious welcome
Advisers have given the Treasury's simple products initiative a tentative thumbs up while recognising that the financial services industry is overly complicated.
Advisers upbeat for protection market
IFAs are increasingly positive about the protection market's prospects for 2012, according to a new survey.
LV= budget IP debuts on Avelo Exchange
IFAs will now be able to compare, quote, and apply for LV='s budget income protection (IP) product through the Avelo Exchange.
Avelo adds British Friendly IP to stable
Avelo Exchange has extended its income protection service to intermediaries with the addition of British Friendly's Income Protection plan.
Advisers not addressing DRA removal on protection needs - Avelo
More than half of advisers have yet to adjust their clients' protection needs in the wake of the removal of the default retirement age (DRA), according to Avelo.
Avelo first to offer Engage Mutual's life plan to intermediaries
Avelo Exchange has added Engage Mutual's guaranteed 50 plus life cover plan to its service becoming the first to do so in the intermediary market.
Protection products need 'fundamental' design and distribution shift post-RDR - Avelo
Avelo has added its weight to those predicting protection sales will grow with IFAs increasing focus to it after the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) is introduced.
Avelo applauds online signature best practice project
Technology supplier Avelo has applauded the move to establish a statement of best practice for collecting online signatures by insurance providers.