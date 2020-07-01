Assureweb
Canada Life selects iPipeline for individual protection
Individual life and life plus critical illness products now available on SolutionBuilder
Analysis: Navigating the big four quote portals
Adam Higgs considers what advisers need to know about the main protection quote portals.
Assureweb launches indicative protection underwriting tool
iPipeline has announced the launch of its new indicative underwriting decision tool on Assureweb, which is designed to help advisers meet their Treating Customers Fairly (TCF) duties.
Industry reports of G-Day spikes continue
The industry is continuing to report pre G-Day sales spikes as it moves beyond the deadline.
Holloway Friendly offers enhanced IP quotes
Holloway Friendly has joined up with Assureweb to provide advisers with enhanced income protection quotes.
Assureweb launches protection app for Android
Assureweb has launched a protection comparison app for advisers using Android phones.
Openwork unveils protection app
Openwork has produced a protection quote application for Apple mobile devices.
LV= extends Assureweb offering
LV= has extended its offering on Assureweb to include its full range of services.
Assureweb adds whole of life comparison service
Assureweb has added a whole of life quotation portal to its service.
Assureweb pulls PMI service with view to new offering
Assureweb has decommissioned its private medical insurance (PMI) quoting system with a view to introducing an upgraded portal in the future.
Provider admits likely halt for ECJ repricing
Insurers are readying themselves for next week's European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling on the use of gender for underwriting.
IFAs neglect benefit reforms for IP - Friends Prov
Advisers are missing out on the opportunities to sell income protection (IP) presented by the new fit note and Welfare Reform Act, research suggests.