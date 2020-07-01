Ageas

Ageas Protect posts £1.6m profit
Ageas Protect has posted a profit of £1.6m this year and a significant increase in premiums, Ageas UK's third quarter results for 2014 have revealed.

All change for CI
Individual critical illness saw a relentless pace of change last year. But has the industry gone far enough? Fiona Murphy investigates.

Interview: Mike O'Brien, Exeter Friendly
Perhaps more often thought of as a protection provider, Exeter Family Friendly is a major player in the PMI market with serious growth plans. Paul Robertson discusses the changing market with Mike O'Brien.

Market views - Child cover, why the lack of interest?
In our recent COVER 360 research, our adviser- respondents said the children's cover element of critical illness cover is the second least important reason in recommending the product. However, this is a high reason for claim. Why is take-up and interest...

