Ageas

Insurer

Exclusive: Spriggs 'not disappearing' after AIG Life resignation

Darren Spriggs, managing director of AIG Life has said that he will stay on to ensure the transition of the business to a new team after announcing his resignation.

clock 24 April 2015 • 2 min read

Insurer

AIG Life announces resignation of MD

Darren Spriggs, managing director of AIG Life and Jane Dale, finance director at AIG Life have both resigned, the company has announced.

clock 23 April 2015 • 1 min read

Individual Protection

Part 3: An audience with....AIG Life's Darren Spriggs

In the third and final interview of a series, AIG Life's managing director Darren Spriggs tells COVER editor Fiona Murphy about his sentiments for the protection market.

clock 22 April 2015 •

Insurer

Ageas Protect rebrands as AIG Life

Ageas Protect has changed its name to AIG Life Limited and will from today present itself as AIG.

clock 30 March 2015 • 1 min read

Individual Protection

Video: An Audience With...AIG Life's Darren Spriggs - part one

In part one of three videos, AIG Life's managing director Darren Spriggs tells COVER about AIG's purchase of Ageas Protect, Ageas Protect's rebranding to AIG Life and what advisers need to know about the changes.

clock 30 March 2015 •

Whole of Life

Blog: Accepting life cover applicants with a history of cancer

Ageas Protect has recently changed its life insurance underwriting approach for certain types of cancer. John Downes explains why these changes were made.

clock 02 March 2015 • 3 min read

Insurer

Ageas Protect new business premiums up 20%

Ageas Protect has seen ‘better than planned' full year results with new business premiums increasing.

clock 12 February 2015 •

Insurer

The Syndicate questions claims statistics' usefulness

Members of The Syndicate questioned the usefulness of claims statistics from insurers at the launch of its annual report.

clock 11 February 2015 •

Insurer

Ageas Protect sells to AIG for £197m

Ageas has completed its sale of Ageas Protect Limited for £197m to American International Group (AIG).

clock 05 January 2015 •

Individual Protection

Opinion: All I want for Christmas....

Ageas Protect's Darren Spriggs explains why wearable tech is at the top of his Christmas list.

clock 18 December 2014 • 3 min read