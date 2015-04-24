Darren Spriggs, managing director of AIG Life has said that he will stay on to ensure the transition of the business to a new team after announcing his resignation.
Darren Spriggs, managing director of AIG Life and Jane Dale, finance director at AIG Life have both resigned, the company has announced.
In the third and final interview of a series, AIG Life's managing director Darren Spriggs tells COVER editor Fiona Murphy about his sentiments for the protection market.
Ageas Protect has changed its name to AIG Life Limited and will from today present itself as AIG.
In part one of three videos, AIG Life's managing director Darren Spriggs tells COVER about AIG's purchase of Ageas Protect, Ageas Protect's rebranding to AIG Life and what advisers need to know about the changes.
Ageas Protect has recently changed its life insurance underwriting approach for certain types of cancer. John Downes explains why these changes were made.
Ageas Protect has seen ‘better than planned' full year results with new business premiums increasing.
Members of The Syndicate questioned the usefulness of claims statistics from insurers at the launch of its annual report.
Ageas has completed its sale of Ageas Protect Limited for £197m to American International Group (AIG).
Ageas Protect's Darren Spriggs explains why wearable tech is at the top of his Christmas list.