Exclusive: Spriggs 'not disappearing' after AIG Life resignation
Darren Spriggs, managing director of AIG Life has said that he will stay on to ensure the transition of the business to a new team after announcing his resignation.
Darren Spriggs, managing director of AIG Life and Jane Dale, finance director at AIG Life have both resigned, the company has announced.
Part 3: An audience with....AIG Life's Darren Spriggs
In the third and final interview of a series, AIG Life's managing director Darren Spriggs tells COVER editor Fiona Murphy about his sentiments for the protection market.
Ageas Protect rebrands as AIG Life
Ageas Protect has changed its name to AIG Life Limited and will from today present itself as AIG.
Video: An Audience With...AIG Life's Darren Spriggs - part one
In part one of three videos, AIG Life's managing director Darren Spriggs tells COVER about AIG's purchase of Ageas Protect, Ageas Protect's rebranding to AIG Life and what advisers need to know about the changes.
Blog: Accepting life cover applicants with a history of cancer
Ageas Protect has recently changed its life insurance underwriting approach for certain types of cancer. John Downes explains why these changes were made.
Ageas Protect new business premiums up 20%
Ageas Protect has seen ‘better than planned' full year results with new business premiums increasing.
The Syndicate questions claims statistics' usefulness
Members of The Syndicate questioned the usefulness of claims statistics from insurers at the launch of its annual report.
Ageas Protect sells to AIG for £197m
Ageas has completed its sale of Ageas Protect Limited for £197m to American International Group (AIG).
Opinion: All I want for Christmas....
Ageas Protect's Darren Spriggs explains why wearable tech is at the top of his Christmas list.
Ageas Protect to launch WOL with long-term care
Ageas Protect has said it will launch a whole of life policy with a long-term care component in 2015.
F&TRC adds family income benefit to research tools
Family income benefit has been added to the Finance & Technology Research Centre's (F&TRC) Quality Analyser research tool.
F&TRC launches new tool for protection advisers
The Finance & Technology Research Centre (F&TRC) has launched a tool for advisers, the Quality Analyser Research and Panel Selection comparison service for protection.
Transact and Ageas Protect launch investment-linked life cover
Transact and Ageas Protect have teamed up to launch an investment-linked life cover policy available via Transact's platform.
Ageas Protect posts £1.6m profit
Ageas Protect has posted a profit of £1.6m this year and a significant increase in premiums, Ageas UK's third quarter results for 2014 have revealed.
Protecting the small business market
It is not only individuals who need protection; SMEs are vulnerable, too. Steve Casey outlines a lucrative source of business.
Ageas is selling its life and protection arm Ageas Protect to American International Group (AIG) for £181 million.
Ageas Protect launches on IRESS service
Ageas Protect has launched its products on IRESS', The Exchange multi-benefit protection comparison service.
All change for CI
Individual critical illness saw a relentless pace of change last year. But has the industry gone far enough? Fiona Murphy investigates.
Interview: Mike O'Brien, Exeter Friendly
Perhaps more often thought of as a protection provider, Exeter Family Friendly is a major player in the PMI market with serious growth plans. Paul Robertson discusses the changing market with Mike O'Brien.
Ageas reports loss as premium income rises
Ageas UK has reported a loss of £4.6m for the first quarter of 2014 compared to profit of £19.4m for the same period last year.
Paradigm to host post-MMR and protection round table
Paradigm Mortgage Services has has confirmed it will be taking its first post-Mortgage Market Review (MMR) and protection round table to Birmingham this month.
Ageas Protect publishes CI stats for the first time
Ageas Protect paid out 89.3% of critical illness (CI) and children's CI protection claims in 2013 - the first time the protection provider has published its claims performance since it entered the market in 2008.
Market views - Child cover, why the lack of interest?
In our recent COVER 360 research, our adviser- respondents said the children's cover element of critical illness cover is the second least important reason in recommending the product. However, this is a high reason for claim. Why is take-up and interest...