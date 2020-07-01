Africa
Now Health International makes two senior promotions
Zahir Sharif and Alex Dalton both improve managing director positions
AXA PPP expands Pan Africa Plan
AXA PPP's Pan Africa Pan for individuals and SMEs is now available throughout Africa, having initially been introduced in Kenya and Tanzania.
Ebola could impact new life insurance policies - Payingtoomuch
Payingtoomuch has warned that the Ebola Virus could adversely impact new life insurance policies if the virus became more easily transmitted.
AXA PPP International introduces African healthcare package
AXA PPP International has launched a new Pan Africa Plan covering both individuals and SMEs based in Kenya and Tanzania, offering the choice of treatment across Africa.
Planet Insurance: planning the future
It's not often that people in financial services take a long view of the future, but earlier this year the Long Finance Forum of Futurists produced the report: In Safe Hands, on possible scenarios for the future of financial services heading towards 2050....
International PMI - Life's a beach
For those seeking a break from the norm, Owain Thomas discovers the IPMI market is both growing strongly and increasingly dynamic
Around the world: Buying insurance on mobile phones
Greg Becker looks at how Ghana is leading the way in providing insurance - through mobile phones