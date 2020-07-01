A&E
More stroke patients seen quickly
Since 2009, 38,600 stroke patients have reached hospital within 3 hours of symptoms appearing, improving their recovery chances, Public Health England (PHE) has revealed.
A&E problems improving CQC survey finds
More patients are reporting a good overall A&E experience with the NHS, however many improvements remain to be made, a patient survey by the Care Quality Commission has found.
Call for £2bn more funding for NHS
The King's Fund has called for more money to be found in the autumn statement to prevent a financial crisis in the NHS.
NHS finances 'close to breaking point' - BMA Council chair
The NHS is facing a far greater demand for services than there funds available, Dr Mark Porter, chair of the BMA council, has warned.
Dementia patients at risk of poor care
A review of dementia care by the Care Quality Commission has found patients moving between care homes and hospitals are likely to experience poor care.
All for one and one for all
The current political and economic environment could see friendly societies returning to their roots. Neil Armitage is a believer.
Planet Insurance - The NHS's data problem
Sorry to start the new year of on a cynical note but... Just before Christmas the NHS Commissioning Board (the central body which sets standards for the NHS) published a series of documents.
Feature: Is telehealthcare, the next big thing?
Technology and demographics are increasingly making telehealthcare a reality for the insurance and long-term care industries. Simon Arnold looks to the near future.
Working hand in hand -sickness absence review
As the economic times send employee sickness rates upwards, what should brokers be doing with the Sickness Absence Review in mind? Philip Wood examines the facts.