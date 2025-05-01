One of the most common mistakes I see advisers make is treating the mortgage and protection as two separate steps. The mortgage gets submitted first—insurance can wait. But here's the issue: once the mortgage is sorted, your clients stop listening. They've got what they came for. They feel like the hard part is over. Their sense of urgency drops—and with it, your chance to put proper protection in place often disappears. Clients mentally check out once the mortgage is done We've all been there. During the early stages, clients are fully engaged. They're focused, responsive and op...