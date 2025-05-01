Ash Borland, business coach, Ash Borland Consulting, discusses how advisers can engage mortgage clients in the protection conversation to create good customer outcomes.
One of the most common mistakes I see advisers make is treating the mortgage and protection as two separate steps. The mortgage gets submitted first—insurance can wait. But here's the issue: once the mortgage is sorted, your clients stop listening. They've got what they came for. They feel like the hard part is over. Their sense of urgency drops—and with it, your chance to put proper protection in place often disappears. Clients mentally check out once the mortgage is done We've all been there. During the early stages, clients are fully engaged. They're focused, responsive and op...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.