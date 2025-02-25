Budget is a trap. When you ask a client what they want to pay, their answer is almost always lower than what they're actually willing to pay. This is a common pitfall I've seen countless advisers fall into, often leading to compliance-driven conversations that don't serve the client's best interest. Clients don't necessarily know what they need or what is reasonable to spend. Instead of letting them dictate the price point from the outset, it's crucial that you, as an adviser, focus on delivering the right solution, not just the cheapest one. When advisers focus on budget, they fall i...