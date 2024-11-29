Professional skills: Eliminating objections

For advisers aiming to improve both protection sales and customer outcomes, objections are often a familiar and frustrating roadblock. Yet, frequently, these objections are less about true customer resistance and more about gaps in our approach. Many arise from how we position protection, or from inadvertently focusing on cost over value. By redefining our approach, we can create a process where objections become rare, if not eliminated altogether. Understanding the root cause Objections such as cost, relevance or urgency frequently stem from the adviser's own choices — unintentiona...