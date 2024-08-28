Industry reacts: FCA market study

The study has a broad remit and will focus on commission structures, products and market competition. For a more in-depth view on the probe's remit, read our coverage of the FCA announcement here. Overall reactions to the announcement have been positive, with initial responses hopeful that a market study can highlight the good that protection does and improve the industry's work in providing good customer outcomes. Debbie Kennedy, CEO, LifeSearch, said: "The study has the potential to help all parties understand where and how the sector is delivering good customer outcomes and fair va...