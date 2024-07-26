Professional skills: Mindset

What is the one thing an adviser can change today to drastically improve their protection performance? The answer is simple. Mindset. Many advisers grossly underestimate the impact that their mindset has on their protection performance. When advising on protection, mindset is everything. Whether you believe you can or you can't, you're always going to be right either way. How we perceive what we do and the role we play, can have unintended consequences. Advisers who convince themselves that they do not enjoy discussing protection, that customers don't wasn't to discuss it, or perce...