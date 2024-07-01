Getting claims right for customers (and the regulator)

Phil Deacon, head of claims, Guardian, discusses the provider’s approach to its first claims report.
The treatment of people when they're making a protection claim is getting an almost unprecedented amount of attention from the regulator. Consumer Duty and the related focus on vulnerable consumers clearly underpins a lot of the FCA's thinking on these matters. In practical terms, and as we can see from the recent terminal illness market study, this means the regulator is concerned about the time being taken to pay claims and the treatment of customers during the claims process. Indeed, protection advisers are likely to welcome this focus on claims experience. There is very little in wha...
