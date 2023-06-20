Protection & AI: This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race

ALL ABOARD!! The artificial intelligence (AI) train is leaving the station, packed with new innovations, unbridled optimism, and a ridiculous amount of seed capital! Let no forward-thinking, market-disrupting thought leader be left standing on the platform once this bullet train to the future departs! Sound familiar? It should because you've heard it all before. AI has dominated the intersection of financial services and technology news chatter lately, while even the Prime Minister has been talking up the UK's capabilities in this space, including a framework for future regulation of thi...