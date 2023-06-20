Protection & AI: This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race

For protection the human is and should always be at the heart of everything

John Brazier
clock • 3 min read

COVER editor, John Brazier, shares his thoughts on what artificial intelligence (AI) means for the future of protection beyond the current noise and hype, especially how advisers will be impacted by further innovation and application of this technology.

ALL ABOARD!! The artificial intelligence (AI) train is leaving the station, packed with new innovations, unbridled optimism, and a ridiculous amount of seed capital! Let no forward-thinking, market-disrupting thought leader be left standing on the platform once this bullet train to the future departs! Sound familiar? It should because you've heard it all before. AI has dominated the intersection of financial services and technology news chatter lately, while even the Prime Minister has been talking up the UK's capabilities in this space, including a framework for future regulation of thi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Life insurance cases account for 4.5% of opportunistic fraud

The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!

More on Technology

Closing the advice gap through technology: Part two
Technology

Closing the advice gap through technology: Part two

“We need the help of technology, but technology needs the help of us as well”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 June 2023 • 5 min read
Closing the advice gap through technology: Part one
Technology

Closing the advice gap through technology: Part one

“We need to overcome these annoying and frankly lazy stereotypes that we have about the next generation of customers”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 June 2023 • 6 min read
Embedded Insurance: The next growth opportunity for the protection industry
Technology

Embedded Insurance: The next growth opportunity for the protection industry

"The next positive battleground for insurers and distributors alike"

Debbie Kennedy
clock 05 June 2023 • 3 min read