Is protection actively promoting benefits that help people maintain their mental health?

"These benefits will make a difference in their day-to-day lives"

clock • 3 min read

Anna Rogers, head of claims and underwriting at LV=, highlights the importance of extra mental health support often included with protection policies for this year's Mental Health Awareness Week.

Amid the cost of living crisis and the everyday pressures that we all face, you may have missed the work that the protection industry has already done around raising awareness for people experiencing mental health difficulties. With the help of the ABI Mental Health Standards, much progress has been made by improving underwriting processes and communicating outcomes for the benefit of the customer. We have done a lot of work lifting the lid on technical terms and handling mental health claims with empathy, but there is still more to do. According to the LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Res...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Insurer

Canada Life sells individual protection book to Countrywide Assurance
Insurer

Canada Life sells individual protection book to Countrywide Assurance

Deal to be finalised in 2024

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 May 2023 • 1 min read
Richard Norris, general manager for business specialist products at Bupa UK Insurance
Insurer

Richard Norris appointed general manager at Bupa UK Insurance

For business specialist products

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 May 2023 • 1 min read
Steve White, chief executive, BIBA
Insurer

Steve White to retire as BIBA chief executive

Longest-serving CEO at the association

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 May 2023 • 1 min read