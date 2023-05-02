Charlotte Nixon: Illustrating the value of protection with cash flow modelling

Cash flow modelling has long since been promoted in the wealth space as a useful tool to help develop detailed and accurate financial plans to prepare clients for their futures. However, one area in which cash flow modelling has been underused is in conversations with clients around protection. We all like to plan for a best-case scenario, but so often life does not go the way we might have planned or hoped - the turbulence of the last few years alone serves as a prime example. No one could have anticipated the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia's war on Ukraine and the cost-of-l...