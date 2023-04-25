Consumer Duty: Preparing for the next stages of implementation

"The idea of collaboration comes in the form of knowledge sharing"

clock • 4 min read

The FCA’s Consumer Duty has been dubbed a watershed moment for the retail financial services industry, raising the threshold for good consumer outcomes and marking a step change in how firms should be approaching regulatory change.

The next set of deadlines: what is required and by who? By 30 April, manufacturers must complete their products and services reviews to meet the four outcome rules for their existing open products and services and share this key information with distributors to meet their obligations under the Duty and identify required changes. Then, from 30 April, firms will be running against the clock to meet the implementation deadline for new and existing products or services that are open to sale or renewal, which falls just three months later on 31 July. However, with no flexibility on the ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Regulation

CII launches five-year plan with increased PFS autonomy promise
Regulation

CII launches five-year plan with increased PFS autonomy promise

Plan split into two parts with 2023 focus on solving legacy problems

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 20 April 2023 • 2 min read
Regulators align priorities ahead of Consumer Duty
Regulation

Regulators align priorities ahead of Consumer Duty

FCA and FOS get ducks in a row before new principle introduced

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 19 April 2023 • 2 min read
Independent governance review begins at Personal Finance Society
Regulation

Independent governance review begins at Personal Finance Society

Follows accusations of failings by Chartered Insurance Institute

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 06 April 2023 • 3 min read