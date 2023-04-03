Don't let Budget announcements distract clients from the long view

Following the Government's Spring Budget last month and the end of support for energy bills, The Exeter's head of protection distribution, Jamie Page, reviews why protection serves a crucial role in the long-term financial security of consumers.
For most who tuned in to the recent Spring Budget, it will have been of little surprise that measures to ease the cost of living crisis were again a hot topic. Across the UK, people continue to feel the sting of multiple rises in bills, whether for heating, mortgage repayments, monthly rent or council tax hikes. However, advisers with an eye on the long-term will understand that the measures announced are no silver bullet when so many other everyday costs are rising. A three-month extension to the energy price guarantee offers short-term respite with June just around the corner, w...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.