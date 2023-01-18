Between rising energy bills and rampant inflation, workers in the UK are facing an increasingly uncertain financial future in 2023 after an already tough 12 months in 2022. Our recent research, Challenging Times: The Health and Financial Fears of UK Workers, asked the working population to reflect on the pressures affecting their financial and health security in the current cost of living crisis. One of the most startling findings showed that almost 40% of adults save less than £100 a month, with one in seven saving nothing. This is vitally important for advisers to know, especiall...