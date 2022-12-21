Accident, Sickness and Unemployment cover - past, present and future

Significant shifts in usage and design

6 min read

Ian Sawyer, commercial director at Assured Futures, takes a closer look at the changing face of Accident, Sickness and Unemployment (ASU) cover and asks what role it could play in the future protection landscape.

The first fire, accident and life insurance companies were set up in the UK in the 1700s. In an industry with a 300-year heritage, it is tempting to assume little changes. However, while the concept of insurance goes back centuries, how and why customers want and need it has evolved hugely as has the shape of those products and how they are viewed. Even products with much shorter histories like Accident, Sickness and Unemployment (ASU) cover have seen significant shifts in their usage and design, even across just this century. ASU is a form of income protection that pays a tax-free propo...

