Changing protection's self-image: Why aren't we celebrating everyone in the room?

It all starts with how we feel about ourselves, our businesses, and our confidence in what we can offer to clients. When you meet a wealth adviser, they pride themselves on their role and it is often the same for solicitors, accountants, corporate financiers etc. But when I talk to and about pure protection advisers, too often I feel we are all looking for a way to make what we do sound better. There is an inherent/default awkwardness about saying ‘I'm a life insurance salesperson' or ‘I'm a protection adviser' even amongst ourselves and let alone with the public. Speaking candi...