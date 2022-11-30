Consumer Duty: What the younger generation want

Engaging 18 to 30-year-olds as part of Consumer Duty considerations could extend well beyond accessible information and products matched to need. Actions speak louder than words, as the adage goes. It's the actions of organisations - and particularly those on the front line - that are likely to speak volumes to the younger generation, according to new research from National Friendly. While much has already been spoken and written about the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA's) Consumer Duty, little attention has been paid to organisational culture and purpose. This is the notion t...