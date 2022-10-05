Ian Sawyer: The protection industry is rising to the challenge

Turn on the TV and it's clear that times are changing and not necessarily for the better. Recently there's been little positive news on the economy; Governments are caught between the need to raise interest rates to fight inflation, the need to reduce national debt and the need to boost growth. These headwinds mean that the life industry will need to respond once again to a new set of challenges. The life industry rose to the challenge of Covid-19 and I believe it will do the same amid ...