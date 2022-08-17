Louise Colley: Protection is never more valuable than when the cost of living bites

Spiralling energy bills, sky-high forecourt prices and an increase in the cost of everyday essentials mean that families up and down the country are tightening their belts. But while it's never a bad idea to buy cheaper brands, use the car less or turn the thermostat down, there are some expenses that should never be skimped on. During a cost of living crisis, protection insurance is the last thing a family can afford to lose. When keeping a lights on is a struggle, however, its true va...