Louise Colley: Protection is never more valuable than when the cost of living bites

"The true value of protection is shown when times are toughest"

clock • 3 min read
Louise Colley: Protection is never more valuable than when the cost of living bites

Zurich's protection director, Louise Colley, outlines the value protection propositions offer consumers during the cost of living crisis and how advisers can help convey this during conversations.

Spiralling energy bills, sky-high forecourt prices and an increase in the cost of everyday essentials mean that families up and down the country are tightening their belts. But while it's never a bad idea to buy cheaper brands, use the car less or turn the thermostat down, there are some expenses that should never be skimped on. During a cost of living crisis, protection insurance is the last thing a family can afford to lose. When keeping a lights on is a struggle, however, its true va...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Regulation

Truss weighs plans to merge top financial regulators - reports
Regulation

Truss weighs plans to merge top financial regulators - reports

Financial regulation overhaul

Valeria Martinez
clock 18 August 2022 • 1 min read
Personal Finance Society appoints interim CEO
Regulation

Personal Finance Society appoints interim CEO

Don MacIntyre to take up helm

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 16 August 2022 • 1 min read
FCA 'disappointed' over product governance and fair value compliance failures
Regulation

FCA 'disappointed' over product governance and fair value compliance failures

Regulator calls out inadequate response to Policy Statement 21/5

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 August 2022 • 3 min read