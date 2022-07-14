Holly Hill: Protecting yourself against the impact of divorce

Holly Hill, insurance broker at John Lamb Hill Oldridge, examines the impact of divorce on insurance arrangements and how proper understanding of policies can alleviate client distress.
In 2022, record numbers of people are experiencing divorce and entering the brave new world of single life. On 6 April 2022, the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act came into force, allowing couples to legally end their relationship without attributing any blame and hopefully reducing the likelihood of conflict. Nevertheless, divorce proceedings can be expensive, time consuming and throw up some life insurance issues which need to be considered. Joint-life policies for IHT Whe...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.